Put school safety first

The most dangerous place to be during this crisis is inside a building with large groups of people for eight hours a day. That is the definition of a public school.

The issue is not sanitation of surfaces. It is the air we share.

There is no way to prevent the spread of this virus under those conditions. We know this.

Safety first for all, teachers and their families, and students and their families. Lives are at stake.

Anna Askounis

Charlottesville

