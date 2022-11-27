Opinion/Letter: Protest shootings, not ticket prices

Last Wednesday, I read that “Swift Ticket Trouble Could Drive Political Engagement” (https://dailyprogress.com/entertainment/music/taylor-swift-ticket-trouble-could-drive-political-engagement/article_38cb489c-428b-5340-8a3f-915c2bb082f6.html). The same morning I woke up to news of yet another mass shooting — 6 people killed at Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. — just days after two dozen people were shot in Colorado Springs, and while the killing of three UVa students is still raw in our hearts. Not to mention month after month we are pummeled with news of other shootings. What is wrong with us, that we are willing to organize to protest expensive concert tickets, yet cannot seem to do anything to prevent the United States from turning into a place we fear to shop, travel, or enjoy a show? In the 1970s, Dutch parents organized against traffic deaths, and now the Netherlands is a paragon of travel safety: cars, bikes, or walking (https://usa.streetsblog.org/2013/02/20/the-origins-of-hollands-stop-murdering-children-street-safety-movement). It happened because people insisted. Protecting ourselves from gun violence won’t happen until enough of us are moved to publicly and vocally insist on it.