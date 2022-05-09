Opinion/Letter: Prohibitions are selectively enforced

I’ve had the privilege to grow up in the United States during a time of ever-expanding freedoms. I’ve seen one barrier after another fall, bestowing the blessings of liberty on more of our fellow Americans. The Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, if carried through, reverses that advance toward true justice for all. It does not bestow rights; it snatches them away.

I know and respect people who oppose abortion in good faith. The Court’s decision disgraces and dishonors their kind hearts. By cutting off the supply of potentially life-saving medical care, without addressing the factors that drive its demand — an approach that historically worked poorly against both alcohol and drugs — it dumps all the burden of effort and consequence on the shoulders of individuals in crisis. It is callous, lazy, and cruel to its bones.

Freedoms are guaranteed to all of us. Prohibitions can be selectively enforced. They allow the people in power to pick and choose whom the law protects, and whom it punishes. Indeed, with this decision and bills like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, that appears to be the Republican Party’s implicit aim — a two-tiered system of government, separate and unequal by design.

We all had a particular freedom, whether we chose to use it or not. Soon, barring some miraculous change of heart, we will not. Please, reader, think carefully about what you want this country to be. More free, or less? For more Americans, or fewer? Sadly, that seems to be the choice we now face.

Nathan Alderman

Crozet