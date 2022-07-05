 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Pro-lifers support kids after birth

Recent letters such as "Abortion foes offer no support after birth," on July 2, call for a rebuttal.  The claim that the pro-life movement cares nothing about quality of life after birth is, at best, a gross generalization of a large and diverse movement; at worst, a scurrilous slander.  Our family not only supports the local pro-life pregnancy center, but also organizations that educate the economically disadvantaged, feed the hungry, and aid those struggling with poverty, substance abuse, and homelessness.  We seek to vote for politicians with similar values.  Friends in the pro-life movement do likewise and more, including fostering and adopting children.  Many are educators or medical professionals.  Their whole lives are ones of service.

Many, probably most, of the leaders of the pro-life movement are women.  This is a movement committed to affirming the dignity of human life, not controlling women's bodies.

Aaron Linderman

Barboursville

