Opinion/Letter: Praise teachers on tip line

As the school year starts I have a suggestion for parents, grandparents and friends of students. As you probably know there is now a “tip line” to inform the governor, anonymously, of any teacher behavior you don’t like. I can only imagine having such a thing hanging over my own head at work. So we might write in about some good things a teacher does — a skill mastered, a confidence achieved, an anger resolved. If every parent wrote once a week, perhaps the governor would receive a more balanced picture of what happens in school all day. 

Here’s the address:

helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov

Susan Sharpe

Charlottesville

