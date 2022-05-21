Opinion/Letter: Portray slave quarters honestly

Portray slave quarters honestly

Reference Daily Progress of April 19, Montpelier CEO sacks staff. I am very concerned, disappointed, and surprised, not so much of the article contents, but the photos of the slave quarters. C’mon, we all know slaves never occupied such quarters, nice paint, shingled roof, up off the ground, no air holes all around, etc. With a few modifications, these units could be attractive to modern day occupancy. I am so disappointed and it is a shame for Montpelier to show falsely and publicly, how well the slaves lived, and compounded by the Daily Progress in publishing these “cute little cottages” as slave quarters. Where is the editorial integrity?? Anyone believing this, I have a bridge in Bridge in Brooklyn for sale. I strongly question the editorial standards and conveyance of truth. What next, they were so happy living there? Why not show them dancing to their great joy? So maybe this is the first of the gated communities, only reverse gates.