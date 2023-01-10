Opinion/Letter: Popular vote should decide presidency

Let's solve our presidential election problems and allow the majority of voters to have a voice. The National Popular Vote Compact would guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The National Popular Vote Compact would:

Apply the one-person-one-vote principle to presidential elections.

Guarantee the presidency to the candidate who gets the most votes nationwide.

Give candidates a reason to campaign in all 50 states so that every voter, in every state, will be politically relevant in every presidential election.

Increase voter turnout.

Help ensure the peaceful transfer of power in presidential elections.

This would be a welcome boost for Democracy in America.

Michael McGee

Charlottesville