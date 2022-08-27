Opinion/Letter: Popular vote for president gains popularity

Support for electing the president by national popular vote is increasing among all voters regardless of party, ideology, or age according to the August 2022 PEW Research Center poll. This is because most voters believe the principle of one person, one vote is essential to the future vitality of American democracy. A constitutional amendment is not required to have a national popular vote for president, but we can repair our broken election system with the National Popular Vote agreement.
The National Popular Vote compact will guarantee the presidency to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states and DC. When passed by states with at least 270 electoral votes, the national popular vote winner will win the presidency every time. The bill has already been passed in 16 states representing 195 electoral votes, only 75 more are needed to fix the way America elects our president and help protect democracy.
Faith Andrews Bedford
Charlottesville