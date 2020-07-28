Law-abiding citizens don’t have any problems with law enforcement. Only outlaws have problems with law enforcement and judicial proceedings.
Who are we to be guided by — outlaws or law-abiding citizens?
Only outlaws and selfish, self-serving politicians support the weakening of police and law enforcement, in addition to the judicial system.
Think of a barrel of apples on a long-serving ship at sea before modern refrigeration. These barrels of apples were so necessary to the health, safety and survival of the crew, they had to be preserved and protected at all cost — yet every barrel would house a few rotten apples that, if not found and removed, would destroy the entire barrel.
Rotten apples must remind us of outlaws. If they are not found and removed, they will destroy the safety and security of our law-abiding communities.
Weakening our law enforcement efforts to satisfy the cries of outlaws is a civil error of outlandish proportions. Our current civil unrest has to lie at the feet of those who have not been taught respect for authority and taking personal responsibility for one’s actions.
Law-abiding citizens have the opportunity and the responsibility to put a stumbling block in front of this rumbling chaos sweeping across our great nation by supporting good law enforcement followed by a judicial system that properly punishes the guilty and exonerates the innocent.
Let’s all remember it is morals and ethics that separate the good from the bad and not the color of people’s skin.
James “Jim” Crosby
Albemarle County
