Opinion/Letter: Police chief turnover problematic

The July 14 Daily Progress first confused me when I read the story line “City fire is burning…”. I wondered if it was a play on words, perhaps cynically describing the state of city government. Alas, I realized that the “f” should have been capitalized to appropriately identify the Charlottesville Fire Department. But when I read the adjacent article about the new search firm hired to find a police chief, it was again exceedingly obvious that City Council has, in fact, let the city burn. A sampling: “the city hired POLIHIRE…to search for the chief, who will replace interim Chief Latroy ‘Tito’ Durrette. Durrette had replaced former chief RaShall Brackney…Brackney replaced interim Chief Thierry Dupuis, who replaced interim Chief Gary Pleasants who replaced Chief Al Thomas…” All since 2017. Perhaps our single-party government should think about the business of operating a city from time to time, rather than working only equity, inclusion and environmental justice. Concerned citizens should demand a change in City Hall. Our hard working police force deserves better.