Opinion/Letter: Police chief survey misses critical traits

I started to fill out the Charlottesville survey regarding the new police chief and the traits we think are important and what problems are most important to handle. However, midway through, I stopped, completely flummoxed. Without any data provided, how can we give informed responses? For example, the options for public safety include "not enough police presence," "trust of the police," "improved police response times," "violent crime" and more. Some of these have hard data, others are more subjective. How to choose among them?

Later, we are asked to consider "What should the top focus be?" We have to choose from "More police presence," "Accountability for Actions," "Agency that is professional" and "Foster awareness and respect for cultural differences.”

Other than the first, which I can’t answer for our community, shouldn’t we expect all three of the other characteristics listed to be sine qua non?

The last problem I’ll mention pertains to leadership qualities, with the option to list three. Again, I’m struck by the difficulty in choosing three. Just to list a few - shortened to give you a quick sense of the list - are strategic thinker, effective listener, integrity, engagement, diversity, confident, communication (open, transparent style).

Aren’t all of these and more critically important? It leads me to question: What is the point of this survey? Where are the data that would help us contribute to the choice of a new police chief?

This survey closes on August 15. What use will it be put to? It's excellent that community input is requested, but this survey does not help concerned citizens offer the input that matters most.

Judith Shatin

Charlottesville