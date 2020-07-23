America is a great nation because of our wealth and power; but we are a great people because of our generosity, humanity, and our foundational belief in equality. We want to see ourselves as the “shining city on the hill.” Others count on us to be that beacon and place of refuge.
Whenever we relinquish the core qualities that we are most proud of as Americans; when we lose our humanity and become indifferent to the suffering of others, our sense that everyone deserves a fair chance and an equal break — whenever these values cease to define our sense of who we are, we cease to be a great people.
History teaches us that no matter how much power or wealth a nation has, it cannot long remain a great nation if it is not supported by the beliefs of a great people. Come on, America, we are better than this moment.
Stanley J. Milesky
Nelson County
