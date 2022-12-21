Opinion/Letter: Plastic in roads will pollute

As I read the article “Plastic roads” paved with good intentions” (DP 18 December 2022) two thoughts came immediately to mind: The old proverb, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions” and the old Peter, Paul and Mary line “Oh when will they ever learn” in their classic song “Where have all the flowers gone?”

I am a scientist. I have studied the human and wildlife effects of chemicals that leach from plastics for over 30 years. I actually provided invited testimony on 15 December 2022 before a U.S. Senate Subcommittee on chemical safety about plastics and health (reference link 1).

Adding plastics to roads, even with the best of intentions, is guaranteed to create a massive source of nano- and micro- plastics which leach into every nook and cranny of the environment, and all parts of human and wildlife bodies. Big plastic waste items we can at least manage physically. Once they become micro- or nano- they are impossible to recover. They will pollute for hundreds of years, if not a lot longer. While I’m all for science, the testing being done at the University of Missouri, as described in the article, is not necessary. We already know what will happen.

Roads abrade because of friction from tires. It is unavoidable and is why they need to be repaved every few years. But building roads out of plastic is literally “a road to hell.” Plastic laden roads will probably abrade faster. All too often, today’s seductive solutions become tomorrow’s problems. When will we ever learn that simple truth?

Pete Myers, Ph.D.

Board Chair and Chief Scientist

Environmental Health Sciences

Crozet