Place — not people — names
With political correctiveness governing our lives these days, I feel that when it comes to naming a street, building, school, or statue after an individual, we would be far less offensive to all citizens to name it after the neighborhood it is in or the street location (i.e., Forest Lakes Elementary School, Barracks Road Middle School, Pantops High School).
We need to learn from history. No matter how good an individual might be, at some point in the future his or her accomplishments might not be acceptable to society. Why choose people to name after these things when we know that it might offend some? Why create another issue we have to deal with?
Jim Millner
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
