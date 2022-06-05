Opinion/Letter: Personhood for embryos is a mistake

So, now you've got your conservative Supreme Court and Mississippi's got the case before the Court that's going to finally overturn a woman's right to control her life once she's become pregnant. Yay! The end of Roe v. Wade, and soon, the end of abortion in America.

That little gob of potentially viable tissue is now assigned personhood, the right to live, to pursue happiness in liberty. But, uh oh, that embryo-person now gets legal standing, is entitled to have a lawyer.

So, that evening out with a heavy round of partying maybe isn't so good for little embryo-person, maybe could endanger it, deprive it of its rights. Not wearing a seatbelt or getting your COVID-19 vaccine? Reckless endangerment, punishable by law. See what I mean?

You make an embryo a person and it's call out the lawyers time or maybe Child Protective Services to keep an eye on you, mommy. And if the little embryo-person doesn't make it, as many, many of them don't, somebody must be at fault. Sounds like a wrongful death, doesn't it? There must be something you did wrong, mommy. And since the embryo-person is very much a minor, maybe the state launches an inquest to find out.

Don't scoff. It's already happening. Your tax dollars at work.

The Supremes determined in Roe v. Wade that a fetus isn't a person until it can reasonably survive on this planet with ordinary care, at about twenty-four weeks. You push that personhood back to conception, and you can't conceive the trouble you've brought upon us. Watch out what you ask for.

David E. Schmitt, M.D.

Charlottesville