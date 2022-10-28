Opinion/Letter: Personal beliefs are not universal truths

I would like to take issue with some statements in the letter, “Christians deserve a say in public policies,” printed on Oct. 26 in The Daily Progress. In the letter the writers speak of “Biblical truths” and “God’s truths.” Statements in the bible and about God are not facts, just beliefs.

Secondly, they complain about an editorial which they say attacks Christians as “fomenters of forced pregnancy, “ “suppressors of women’s rights,” “religious extremists,” “people who court white supremacists,” and “attack public schools for accommodating transgender students.” Many protestors at anti-abortion rallies, harassing women at abortion clinics, etc. profess to be Christians. Many people who attend school board meetings objecting to accommodating transgender students, demanding the banning of books about transgender and gay people identify as Christians. People who object to baking a wedding cake for a gay couple claim they cannot do so because of their religious beliefs. Is this not religious extremism?

The writers, also, state that public school boards are adopting policies that impose “religious beliefs” contrary to Biblical truth on children which conflict with their parents’ religious beliefs. Did the writers present any proof of this claim? In addition, they state that some public schools are encouraging pre-pubescent children to identify with a gender other than their birth biologic sex usurping the role of parents, often without their knowledge. Was there any proof of this statement?

Lastly, no one is objecting to their right to vote, just the policies and candidates they support.

Wren Dawson Olivier

Schuyler