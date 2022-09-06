Opinion/Letter: People shold pay off their own loans

Our President just announced the erasure of major student debt. This is a bad idea. Why should $300 billion of taxpayer’s money be given to big banks?

Sure, the 43 million college students who decided to go into debt will benefit. When our son paid down his student to $65,000 my sweet wife and I dipped into our life savings to pay off his debt. Our son currently has a job that pays $17,000 a year, so he would never have been able to pay off his student loan. We rescued our son.

Now in my 80’s, I have learned and relearned that almost Biblical advice: nether a borrower nor a lender be.

When we finally paid off our 30-year, 9 1/2% home loan, we realized that big banks had taken great advantage of us. But it was our responsibility to pay off the mortgage. We finally did.

Using my tax money to pay off somebody else’s credit card debt seems immoral. This will encourage irresponsible behavior by future borrowers who may come to rely on big government paying for their future spending sprees.

Incidentally, Henry Kissinger fears that we may be on the brink of a nuclear war. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I also fear that our attention is being distracted from more vital issues. If we are all dead, who will care about student loans?

James Wilson

Albemarle County