Opinion/Letter: Pay attention to Jan. 6 commission

I would like to address those who are saying that the January 6 Committee investigation is a waste of time and money. There was a cartoon in the June 17 Daily Progress where a couple is not interested in the committee and while I was looking at the newspaper cartoon, I heard an interview on NPR where the person states, "I'm more interested in inflation and gas prices than what happened two years ago".

I'd like to quote from Judge Luttig, who testified at the January 6 Committee hearing on June 16. "No American ought to turn away from January 6, 2021, until all of America comes to grips with what befell our country that day, and we decide what we want for our democracy from this day forward." Judge Luttig is a veteran of the Ronald Reagan White House, and a top official in the George H.W. Bush Justice Department (all Republican).

I also hear that the government should be focused on other things (inflation, gas prices, gun control, etc.). Saying that is to not recognize that our U.S. government is more than capable of dealing with more than one thing at a time and an attempt to sweep the January 6 riot under the rug and hope it goes away (for another day?).

Choosing to not review and find fault, if there is fault, in the attempted coup of the U.S. Congress on January 6 is to say it doesn't matter. That whatever led to the assault was acceptable. That would be a sad commentary on our democracy and what we can expect in our future.

Walter Anderson

Charlottesville