Opinion/Letter: Parking and traffic need more study

How much is too much? This question is key in the discussion of the proposed 72 new apartments adjacent to St. Clair and River Vista Avenues near the US 250 Bypass. [Daily Progress, Sept. 15]. Several residents have complained of the increased traffic on their narrow streets, which the developer said “might double”. Unfortunately, it is difficult to know if these fears are justified or not. In its quest for more housing density, our city has said little about its gradually deteriorating streets.

The op-ed in the Sept. 25 Daily Progress argues that eliminating/reducing the need for developers to provide off-street parking will reduce the cost of development (true), encourage more affordable housing (possibly), and make our city less dependent on the automobile (dubious). When I was commuting to UVa by bicycle, passing parked cars always forced me into the travel lane. It was more dangerous, and I tried to avoid such streets. On-street parking is more likely to deter bicycle usage.

As the desire for more affordable housing through higher density development has been unfolding, various unexpected consequences have appeared. In the rush to achieve this goal, we must not sweep these issues under the rug. We surely can take time to provide the residents with a more detailed plan of just what to expect.

Preston Avenue and Long Street at rush hours (and much of the day) are slow moving disasters. So are other streets.

The city should provide a detailed map of which streets it considers appropriate for on-street parking. If the off-street parking requirement is reduced/eliminated as an incentive for denser development, some streets could be noticeably worse.

John Pfaltz, Charlottesville