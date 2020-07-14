In June, the Trump administration proposed new regulations that would exclude many people who are fleeing from threats of violence or persecution from seeking asylum in the United States. The new rules would apply to any person seeking asylum whether they are trying to come to the United States or are already in the country.
The new rules make many people ineligible for asylum. For example, the proposed regulation makes ineligible for asylum any individual who has stayed in another country for at least 14 days before arriving in the United States without applying for asylum there.
For those remaining who are still eligible, the rules then make the already substantial standards for granting asylum much tougher. A few examples:
The proposed rules raise the definition of “persecution” to cover only “extreme” harms. This would be a much higher standard than the current one. The rules also require that an applicant for asylum alleging a fear of persecution must show a direct failure to intervene by his or her government. The proposed rules also specifically prohibit applying for asylum based on persecution on account of gender. Even women fleeing from sex slavery at the hands of ISIS would not be allowed to argue that they were persecuted “on account of gender.”
Finally, the proposed regulations limit access to full court hearings on asylum claims. Individuals who seek protection at the border only would be given access to narrower “asylum-only” court proceedings.
The new rules also permit a judge to deny an asylum application without a hearing if the judge finds that an applicant had not put enough evidence in the application itself.
The new rules are detailed and complex, running at 43 pages in the Federal Register. The points listed above are only a few of the ways the rules drastically reduce asylum access.
The public may comment on these rules through July 15. I urge readers to submit comments in opposition to these new rules. Visit www.regulations.gov/document?D=EOIR-2020-0003-0001 and click "Comment Now!" to make your voice heard.
Danny L. Vogus
Charlottesville
