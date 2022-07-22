Opinion/Letter: Opera brings smiles, laughter

I’d recommend this to all my girlfriends,” my wife said to me as we exited the theater last night, still smiling and humming the charming melodies and reminiscing the hilarious moments from the Charlottesville Opera’s English language production of Franz Lehar’s toe-tapping, hilarious comedy, “The Merry Widow.”

A small group of children laughed to the left of us, having just been rewarded with a tour of our historic Paramount Theater just minutes before by Dr. Leanne Clement, general director of the Charlottesville Opera. It was easy to understand why they were laughing as well. Their top-notch production incorporated layers of comedy for all ages. The zany acting by the cast appealed to children without interfering with the witty verbal comedy that adults enjoy. My wife and I were both rolling in the balcony with laughter and jumped to our feet, swelling with adrenaline from the whirlwind energy at the finale.

Having been weaned on opera since I was a child, I felt at home with “The Merry Widow,” but it was refreshing to hear my wife, a newcomer to the genre, say that she could not only find laughter, but also appreciation for what opera promises to operagoers: the refined beauty of the human voice in music.

Every member of the cast from Dr. Caroline Worra, Richard Troxell, Katie Henley, to Andrew Stenson shined in their roles. Dr. Caroline is a veritable star whose voice could fill your soul with music as easily as it filled the theater.

It was a special evening and I recommend it to everyone in our greater Charlottesville area. Please consider seeing “The Merry Widow” this weekend, you will laugh, cheer, and experience beauty at its best.

Nickolas Urpi

Charlottesville