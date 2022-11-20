Opinion/Letter: Only gun control can save us

Thanks to the Daily Progress for its excellent editorial on the horrible shootings at UVa on Sunday night that took three innocent lives and injured two others. However, I’m tired of pretending that there is a social solution (like counseling) to gun violence in the US. Since virtually anyone can purchase and possess a gun in Virginia, it is impossible to front run these incidents. What is UVa (or any college) supposed to do, put metal detectors on its buses? I would assume that most or all of the kids on the bus trip had backpacks and laptops with them. The evidence that Jones was dangerous was virtually nonexistent; unfortunately, owning a gun by itself is not unusual in today’s world. Even if you had screening for guns to get on buses, a shooter could just show up and shoot people waiting to get on a bus or jump on a bus and start shooting. You’d have to employ armed guards at every bus stop. Fact is, until we strictly limit who can get a gun in the first place and get a large percentage of guns out of circulation, we can do little or nothing to stop the slaughter of innocent people. I told my wife years ago that a person intent on killing a large number of people could easily do it in a movie theater, and then that happened in Aurora, CO. After airport security at check in areas was beefed up, a gunman walked into the ticket area of Los Angeles Airport and started shooting. A deranged person with a knife may kill or injure one or two people. A deranged person with a gun can kill dozens of people in seconds. The only viable remedy is to get guns off of the streets. It’s not impossible; other countries have done it successfully.