Opinion/Letter: Old Ivy Road development dangerous

Old Ivy Road development dangerous

Old Ivy Road is about to crumble under helter-skelter growth with the construction of 525 rental homes by Greystar, a large development and management company from South Carolina. Old Ivy is an eclectic mix of residences — from the senior community at University Village and university student apartments to a diverse mix of homeowners and graduate students and their families in Huntington Village. But it’s also home to three established University of Virginia academic centers — the Miller Center, the Center for Politics, and the Cooper Center for Public Service — providing a link to the academic life of the university.

Residents and staff members use multiple means of transportation: cars, bikes — even strollers — and many walk along what has become a treacherous path under a railroad bridge to the university. Drivers have developed a special etiquette for allowing cars to pass under the bridge, waving each other through one at a time. When it rains, the dip beneath the bridge fills up like a goldfish bowl, preventing traffic from either entering or exiting the area. Or leaves cars floundering in the middle.

In the nine years I have lived in Huntington Village, I have seen the welcomed addition of more young families and graduate students, but what I have not seen are comprehensive traffic studies, traffic mitigation measures, or respect for our environment. It appears that those planning to build along Old Ivy might be able to leapfrog over doing what’s right for our community. While those of us who live here feel helpless against the resources of these outside developers.

Old Ivy is already struggling amid recent growth. A decision to add more is simply unconscionable – and dangerous. It now appears that Old Ivy Road is crumbling under the weight of ambition.

Carol Wood

Charlottesville