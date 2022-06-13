 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Old editorial approach lasted decades

I read with bemusement, the recent letters to the editor bemoaning the newish left slant of the editorial page. I have been a subscriber for the past 45 years. Subscribing to the local press is nearly a patriot duty (plus one needs to keep up with the obituaries!). During at least 40 of those years I have had to endure the editorial support for causes not to my liking.

The local election endorsements were particularly difficult to endure. The Republicans could propose a candidate completely lacking in capability or fitness, but one could count on the Daily Progress editorial board to support that candidate no matter what.

I would ask those complaining now to give it 40 more years and then you will have experienced what I have. Thank you Daily Progress; I have indeed lived to see hell frozen over.

Denise Zito

Fork Union

