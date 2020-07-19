We are still in the midst of the COVID pandemic, and plans for opening schools remain tentative while school administrators and faculty determine what it will take to safely reopen.
Should students attend in person? Maybe in split sessions of one to two days a week? Maybe all teaching should take place “online” or in outdoor tent classrooms? Will handwashing stations be located at the entrances? Will masks be required?
Problems abound; solutions are yet to be determined.
From a nursing history perspective, one solution seems patently obvious: We need a nurse in every school if and when schools open.
One hundred years ago, school nurses not only taught children to wash their hands and use handkerchiefs, but also screened them for contagious diseases and quarantined those found to be infectious to their homes, checking on the children periodically to assess their health status. The nurses also referred seriously ill children to physicians and taught parents how to care for them.
Over the course of the 20th century, budget cuts have eroded the number of nurses employed in schools throughout the nation. Now, only 39.3% of U.S. schools employ a full-time school nurse. In 25.2% of schools where there is no nurse. In areas where school nurses are employed, nurses are stretched thin, many employed only part-time.
Given the COVID pandemic, it is time that local and state governments ensure the hiring of a nurse for each school. Teaching children to wash their hands and wear masks is more critical than ever before. Moreover, each school needs a nurse-run clinic: a room where feverish, coughing children can be isolated and treated until someone retrieves them. Until there are nurses in the schools, not one should reopen.
Arlene W. Keeling
Albemarle County
