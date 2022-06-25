Opinion/Letter: Nuechterlein offered good insights

It's a sad day for me and many others to see Donald Neuchterlein announce his retirement but I am happy for him and for all of us that we have had the benefit of his columns for such a long time. I have always appreciated his ability to impart complex information succinctly and to maintain neutrality politically. His language is outstanding and he is an example for others in that he doesn't utilize condescension and derision to make his points. We need more journalists like him and I hope that whoever tries to fill the void he leaves will emulate his style. Good luck in retirement and thanks for your service, Mr. Neuchterlein.