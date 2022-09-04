Opinion/Letter: Non-native plants pose risks

Non-native plants pose risks

While I very rarely write a letter to an editor, I felt compelled to respond to the factual errors and omissions in Ms. Condon’s opinion piece Aug. 24.

The real issue is that there are some non-native plants that are invasive to the point where they replace or overwhelm the native plants and thereby reduce the food sources that underpin much of our ecosystems. It is not a matter of opinion as to which plants are invasive and what damage they cause. There are numerous scientific articles and research publications that document the problems that these plants cause. As just one example, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation published a list of 90 invasive plants. To be included on that list, each plant was carefully researched and documented with demonstrable evidence that it poses a threat to Virginia’s forests, native grasslands, wetlands or waterways.

The author’s opinion piece also blames the disappearance of wildlife on the efforts to remove these invasive plants. To the contrary, scientific research shows that the increase of invasive plants to the detriment of native plants leads to a decline in our wildlife.

Invasive plants will continue to replace our native trees with non-native trees; the invasive vines will continue to tear down our forest canopies; the invasive shrubs will continue to spread through our fields and understories; and the invasive grasses and forbs will overwhelm everything at the ground level. All of this will result in a huge reduction in our native wildlife due to the loss of the habitat they have evolved with for thousands of years.

All of us have a responsibility to protect our forests and natural areas for future generations. I encourage you to learn more about why invasive plants are problematic and how you can help support local conservation efforts.

Roderick S, Walker

President, Blue Ridge PRISM White Hall