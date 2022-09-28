Opinion/Letter: Non-native plants not habitat problem

Recent letters to the editor (“Beware non-native plants”; “Non-native plants pose risks”) perpetuate myths.

One is that “90% of native insects are specialists, who can and will eat only specific native host plants;” another is that “[Invasive plants] will result in a huge reduction in our native wildlife due to the loss of the habitat they have evolved with for thousands of years.”

The big lie inherent to these statements: Much of our native wildlife cannot survive without the plants they evolved with (i.e., native plants) comes directly from entomologist Doug Tallamy’s 2007 book, “Bringing Nature Home.”

This University of Delaware professor wrote that “native insects have shared little or no evolutionary history with alien plants” and “thus are not likely to possess the adaptations required for using these plants as nutritional hosts.”

You’d think plants in this country are unique, with no similarities to those anywhere else on Earth. But Dr. Tallamy admitted that herbivorous insects can feed on a few plant lineages [a single line of genetic descent through time]. This means they can feed on genetically related plants from around the world.

The familiar Monarch caterpillar eats leaves of many plant species in the Milkweed Family, whether they’re native, or not, to an area. Likewise, other native leaf-eating insects can—and do—feed upon alien plants.

The Eastern Tent caterpillar whose tents envelop black cherry branches, can complete its life cycle on Chinese Photinia and Multiflora Rose. Like the cherry, these alien plants are in the rose family.

Alien plants are not the reason our native wildlife and habitats are in trouble.

Marlene A. Condon

Albemarle