Opinion/Letter: Non-native plants are habitat problem

I am outraged and disappointed in your newspaper because you printed spurious information (according to most scientists) in the headline for the letter to the editor, “Non-native plants not habitat problem.” Such headlines are very misleading and support what many decry as “fake news.” I urge you to at least headline controversial articles more accurately and fairly instead of as a statement of fact.

The writer audaciously claims that the renowned entomologist, ecologist, conservationist, and researcher, Professor Doug Tallamy, perpetuates myths. Dr. Tallamy and scores of other scientists who believe non-native plants harm our environment, have years of extensive data to support their claims. Dr. Tallamy has spent decades in careful, documented research, along with undergraduate research students, to counter what the letter writer denigrates.

For such important subjects as habitat problems, I urge you to provide equal space for opposing views featuring groups such as the Virginia Native Plant Society. It is important to provide for both sides equally, side by side, at the same time, for such critical matters.

In fairness, I hope you will headline this letter, “Non-native plants are habitat problem.”

Dell Erwin

Charlottesville