Opinion/Letter: No right to force or ban abortions

Our country is made up of diverse human beings, certainly not all of them are Protestants. They should all be able to practice/adhere to the religious beliefs that guide them. If that belief is the mother's physical and mental wellbeing come first, that a fetus is a part of the mother's body and does not become a living being until the head is delivered or God puts the breath of life into it, then I must respect that. There is no law mandating abortion. There should be no law prohibiting it. That decision should remain with the individual after guidance from their physician and clergy, and input from their family. While there are legal punishments for rape and incest, males are not punished for impregnating a female as a result of these crimes. Still in Virginia's Constitution is a statement marriage is only between a man and woman. Will that be next domino to fall, then perhaps segregation will be reinstituted, and then jail time for unmarried persons living "out of wedlock," then a female or person of color prohibited from owning property? I wish all the right to life, liberty and posterity, the right to love, the right to privacy, all the things this 80-year-old wishes for herself and her descendants. Don't start down this slippery slope. You may not like where it ends and who it hurts. Perhaps your child, a family member, a neighbor.