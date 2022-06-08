Opinion/Letter: No magic pill for alcoholism

This letter is in response to William Stilley’s May 31 opinion article that his company has found the “cure” for alcoholism. I am an alcoholic and I am married to an alcoholic, and I found this article incredibly disturbing for a few reasons. I am a member of a recovery network that requires anonymity, and while there may be something genetic that predisposes us to abusing alcohol and other drugs, the real heart of our problems has to do with meaning. People don’t start drinking to excess because their lives are otherwise going well. We drink to numb out, to avoid painful feelings, to escape our lived realities. Anything that is going to help relieve us of our alcoholism must address this spiritual deficit. It doesn’t mean that you must find god, but it does require that you find something meaningful to organize your life around and to concede that you are not the center of the universe. We drink to escape the emptiness and the mundane. You can’t just subtract alcohol from someone’s life and expect it to get better.