Opinion/Letter: No balance on editorial page

I wish to commend the letter to the editor printed in the Aug. 12 paper, "Longing for American Greatness." I completely agree with each point the author makes and admire the way she has expressed it. It's a letter I wish I had written.

It was never easy getting Anita Shelburne to publish letters when she ran the Progress editorial page, because she required so much documentation, but she was always fair and unbiased, and you were never sure where she stood. She reprinted editorials and opinion columns from conservative and liberal sources, George Will, Megan McCardle, and Laura Hollis among them.

Now we see only one side of issues, as the recent letter notes. I respected Anita Shelburne and now know I miss her greatly.

Louis R. Myers

Charlottesville