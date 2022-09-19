Opinion/Letter: No balance on editorial page

No balance on editorial page

I wish to commend the letter to the editor printed in the Aug. 12 paper, “Longing for American Greatness.” I completely agree with each point the author makes and admire the way she has expressed it. It’s a letter I wish I had written.

It was never easy getting Anita Shelburne to publish letters when she ran the Progress editorial page, because she required so much documentation, but she was always fair and unbiased, and you were never sure where she stood. She reprinted editorials and opinion columns from conservative and liberal sources, George Will, Megan McCardle, and Laura Hollis among them.

Now we see only one side of issues, as the recent letter notes. I respected Anita Shelburne and now know I miss her greatly.

Louis R. Myers

Charlottesville

Ag conservation funds available

Agricultural lands in Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and establishing or enlarging buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops and numerous other conservation practices including streambank stabilization and water quality filter strips on croplands.

The Commonwealth is making huge commitments to get producers into voluntary conservation programs before any federal deadlines on Chesapeake Bay restoration projects arrive in 2025.

Although significant program sign up recently occurred under last year’s record levels of funding, additional funds continue to be available and now is a good time to contact District staff and explore project options. CSWCD expects program funding to remain available into next year although funding amounts beyond that are unknown. Program funding decisions are made in Richmond, typically one year at a time.

CSWCD program options have significantly improved for the producer. Program changes include increased buffer reimbursements for stream exclusion projects, new buffer reimbursements for riparian buffers and grass filter strips, and increased cover crop reimbursement rates.

The CSWCD has highly skilled employees who are well trained in both the technical aspects of conservation management and program delivery.

Anyone interested in exploring the many benefits of conservation planning can contact the district at 540-825-8591.

Stephanie DeNicola-Turner

Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District