Many of us who have chosen to be homebound as much as possible in response to COVID-19 are using our time to follow the emergency response logic of community training programs such as in the Community Emergency Response Team.
We are working at many of the home or personal projects that have languished for years. All we have to do is take a gander at the parking lots of local hardware stores to see how true this is.
After our home and family situations have been taken care of, then we can check on our immediate neighborhood, especially on people who we know have special needs.
Wouldn’t be nice if someone mowed Uncle Joe’s grass, or carried out the trash for Mrs. Jones, or helped people use social networking to stay in touch with distant family or friends. You would be a neighborhood treasure if you could talk folks through Zoom.
When we have done what we can for our neighborhood, then, if we are able, we might see about helping the broader community.
Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a better flow of public information of some type, or if the schools got ahead on programs for kids when they eventually came back to school.
So, do COVID time in a positive as well as a safe way. We can all help use this time to good advantage, even from home.
Make your own legacy contribution!
John Loftus Ball
Albemarle County
