Opinion/Letter: Nazis aren't local

I am writing to complain about the cartoon you published displaying Tucker Carlson hugging a Ku Klux Klansmen and your main editorial linking the Buffalo incident to Charlottesville.

Tucker Carlson is not a white supremacist. He is not a racist. He has never been involved with the Klan. The cartoon is prima facie libelous.

Your main editorial omits the fact that most of the "violent white supremacists/neo-Nazis" were not from Charlottesville. Your editorials and your reporting consistently omits that fact. Your main objective seems to be to libel Charlottesville and demoralize/trigger the African American community,

Gary Hadon

Scottsville

