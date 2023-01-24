Opinion/Letter: Name change besmirches hero

According to my horoscope in today's paper I'm brilliant today and I should put some thoughts down on paper, so I'm going with that. Perhaps I should do more research on where we stand as far as the standards of learning concerning what will be taught about history in the state before I write this, but once again time time in ticking away on my brilliance.

What I personally believe should be emphasized is the difference in popular opinion and what government institutions and often the media put before us. For the sake of brevity, I'll point out some of the issues our community has struggled with recently, and for the most part is just food for thought.

Virginians had little choice but to defend their state during the Civil War. Common sense tells me that they didn't walk straight into artillery fire to protect the slaves of the elite that gathered in Richmond to secede.

Back in the Jim Crow days, the Charlottesville City Council enacted a segregation ordinance What role did protecting their upscale neighborhoods play in the decision rather than the will of the people? More recently, what percentage of the people actually wanted to remove monuments, or discontinue celebrating Jefferson's birthday as a city holiday?

Forget food for thought, in the case of the name changing of Meriwether Lewis Elementary, it's common knowledge that 85% of those polled didn't want it to happen.

Opposing tyrannical governments is not treason. If history is taught truthfully, our children will learn that it can indeed be one of the definitions of patriotism.

David Rhodes

Free Union