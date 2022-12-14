Opinion/Letter: Must work together to solve shootings

Must work together to solve shootings

Well, here we go again. Have you had enough yet as we surpass 600 mass shootings in 2022? This is all while Americans hide behind our 2nd Amendment rights and allow this to continue. Have we run out of ideas for a solution yet? We have tried everything that communities can think of—additional police presence with officers in every school, all the schools doors being locked during the day, more mental health scrutiny, active shooter drills, clear book bags at events so as to see weapons, metal detectors at every public building and airport, etc. These gun safety methods are costing millions of taxpayer dollars year after year.

So, where’s the solution? Guess what, it’s right there hiding in plain sight and something that has rarely been tried before. Yup, it’s called gun control; again, rarely been tried before.

The problem with this solution is that conservatives refuse to even consider this solution because they will lose the vote of their base, and liberals are so scared of the backlash of the independents and swing voters, that they are frightened to propose it. In the meantime, conservatives think that liberals are going to take all their guns away and this has created the standoff. Meanwhile this standoff costs about 40,000 American lives each year.

How long are we going to allow this to continue? Conservatives and liberals, we’ve been talking about this for a generation. Come on Americans, let’s get together, swallow our pride and create a solution. Maybe this time, it can be the solution that’s hiding in plain sight.

Stephen Murray

Earlysville