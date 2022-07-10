Opinion/Letter: Much to do for kids after Roe v. Wade

Whole-life means generous paid family leave & expanded healthcare coverage; a minimum wage that's a living wage; generous tax credits for employers who provide daycare; easier lower legal limits for immigrants & more asylum claims allowed, and anti-death penalty; making fostering and adopting costing less; and it definitively means religious communities who show non-judgmental support towards single mothers or struggling families with housing, job connections, services, meals and spiritual well-being. All of this was being done before Roe ended, but now it needs to become ever more front and center.