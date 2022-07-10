Opinion/Letter: Much to do for kids after Roe v. Wade

Whole-life means generous paid family leave & expanded healthcare coverage; a minimum wage that's a living wage; generous tax credits for employers who provide daycare; easier lower legal limits for immigrants & more asylum claims allowed, and anti-death penalty; making fostering and adopting costing less; and it definitively means religious communities who show non-judgmental support towards single mothers or struggling families with housing, job connections, services, meals and spiritual well-being. All of this was being done before Roe ended, but now it needs to become ever more front and center.
It took nearly fifty years to reverse Roe, and it'll probably take another fifty years to get all those and more. Buckle up, there's still plenty of work to do.
Robert Woodside
Charlottesville