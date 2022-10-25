Opinion/Letter: Monument suit seeks only what the law requires

Media treatment of the monument controversy has typically, and simplistically, divided local sentiment into two camps. In one camp are the social justice warriors who want the monuments not just gone but obliterated. On the other are the alleged “neo-Nazi, racist, Lost Cause Defenders” who want to keep them. Both these groups are dangerously extremist in nature and the amplification of their polarizing voices is a disservice to the community.

There is, however, a third camp that believes passionately in respect for the law and the constitutional obligation of elected officials to obey the law. It is this group that began the legal fight against the removal of the monuments, who have modeled reason and fairness, and who reject the ideologies of both political extremes.

A Circuit Court ratified the fact that the City of Charlottesville broke existing Virginia law when it removed its Confederate monuments. That finding was later vacated by the Virginia Supreme Court in a controversial decision. As distasteful as this latter verdict was, the plaintiffs respectfully stood down.

But in 2021, Charlottesville again chose to flout the law by conveying the Lee monument to a group whose intent was to destroy it, an action not allowed in Virginia statute. In reaction to that second transgression, the legal fight was begun again.

This group of plaintiffs, lawyers and citizens whose only demand is lawful procedure do not deserve the demonization they sometimes receive in the press. Rather, they deserve our profound appreciation.

Janes Cooley Williamson

Charlottesville