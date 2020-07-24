Mix at-home, at-school work

One way we could reopen schools safely would be for the children to go to school every other day.

Each class could be divided in half, based on where the children live. That way the buses could pick up one neighborhood one day and another neighborhood the next day. The children would go to school Monday, Wednesday and Friday one week, and Tuesday and Thursday the next week. On the non-school days, the children could tune into their classrooms via Zoom.

This way there would be only half the number of students in each classroom and the buses would be only half full.

Diane Parlette

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

Tags

Load comments