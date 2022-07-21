Opinion/Letter: Miss. trigger law bans most abortions

Miss. trigger law

bans most abortions

I’m writing in response to a letter in the July 11 Daily Progress from a group of medical doctors arguing that overturning Roe v. Wade was the right decision.

Their letter is articulate, and thoughtful, but mistaken on several fundamental points.

First : Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act was enacted in 2018 but supplanted by a 2019 state law that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The letter argues that the 15-week period is based on “the latest science and ultrasound technology” and the fetus “mostly likely can feel pain.” I suggest that the consensus of the wider medical community is not aligned with their viewpoint.

Second : If proper judicial interpretation of the Constitution is the goal, as argued in this letter, then the recently appointed justice’s professed respect for stare decisis re: abortion, only compounds the error by overturning Roe v. Wade.

Third : The U.S. is not quite the outlier in abortion law as suggested. Many other countries, including Canada, and certain E.U. countries have liberal abortion laws.

Fourth : There are over 100,000 children in the U.S. waiting to be adopted so proposing adoption as a solution is unrealistic.

Fifth : The writers suggest that “giving the power back to the states” restores the proper balance between protecting women’s rights and prenatal life. In fact, this is a most undemocratic action that removes liberty from the individual and gives it to the government. Paraphrasing John D. Rockerfeller, banning abortion is a coercive act preventing people from being free to live by their own moral principles. Legal abortion is non-coercive as no one would force doctors to perform the procedure or women to undergo it.

Gary Edenfield

Earlysville, Va.