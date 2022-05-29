Opinion/Letter: Mind-bending mass murder

What is wrong with this country? May 24th brings yet another mass shooting: 19 children and a teacher in a Texas elementary school murdered by an 18-year-old gunman. This comes 10 days after a racially motivated mass shooting in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. The list of mass shootings is shockingly long: over 600 last year alone. None of us can forget the slaughters of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT (2012) or Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL (2018).

And it’s not just mass murder by firearm. Guns are also the most lethal means of suicide: approximately 90% of suicide attempts by firearm result in death. About half of all suicides in the U.S. are by firearm. And we are in the midst of a youth mental health crisis, with rising rates of depression and suicidal thinking.

Yet many of our lawmakers, mostly on the Republican side of the aisle, continue their radical opposition to common sense gun safety measures. These lawmakers are actively supported and enabled by those who vote them into office.

The hypocrisy is mind-bending. These are many of the same people, such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who go to extreme measures in the name of the sanctity of life, and anxiety about the safety of children, and instead endanger children and trample on individual liberties. Does Gov. Abbott truly believe that reading books, learning about racism, and the personal freedom to pursue evidence-based parent-supported medical care for transgender youth, are more dangerous than assault rifles?

Anyone who truly claims to be “pro-life” cannot in good faith oppose reasonable gun safety policies while watching people continue to be slaughtered in their homes, schools and public spaces.

Lillian Mezey, M.D.

Crozet VA

(434) 996-7273