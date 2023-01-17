Opinion/Letter: Melting news

The press sometimes amuses us with their resourcefulness in finding news when it is obviously hard to find. There was plenty of exciting news when Nazis and Klansmen gathered to defend Robert E. Lee's equestrian statue, and it was big news when it was later taken down. But thereafter, all news of the statue became scarce, and any deliberations about its fate have at last become anticlimactic. One day, The Daily Progress tried in vain to get a comment on the present condition of the Lee statue. The next day heralded a eureka moment as the bold banner headline announced, "Lee Statue Not Melted." To me, this belongs in a category not of Breaking News but of Melting News.