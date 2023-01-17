 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/Letter: Melting news

  • 0

The press sometimes amuses us with their resourcefulness in finding news when it is obviously hard to find. There was plenty of exciting news when Nazis and Klansmen gathered to defend Robert E. Lee's equestrian statue, and it was big news when it was later taken down. But thereafter, all news of the statue became scarce, and any deliberations about its fate have at last become anticlimactic. One day, The Daily Progress tried in vain to get a comment on the present condition of the Lee statue. The next day heralded a eureka moment as the bold banner headline announced, "Lee Statue Not Melted." To me, this belongs in a category not of Breaking News but of Melting News. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Chuck Hawkins 

Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert