The Charlottesville Downtown Mall is a community gem — for all people. For exercisers, college students, seniors, foodies, and families. For a homeless person looking for a place to find peace. For pets and party-goers. For paid activists and MAGA hat wearers.
People from all walks of life and political persuasions are welcome to enjoy its historic charm, shops, and restaurants. This is as it should be.
What should not be welcome on the Downtown Mall, however, are actions that verbally or physically harass and intimate others.
While it is OK to march through the Mall and carry a sign, it is not OK to verbally assault and intimate others who want nothing to do with your cause — and to continue to harass them when they have asked you to leave.
It is OK to play your guitar on the Mall and smile at others when they make a small donation in appreciation of your talents; it is not OK to harass someone for money to support your drug habit.
It is OK to have a few too many drinks and stumble down the Mall singing your favorite drunken sailor song; it is not OK to pass out in the middle of the thoroughfare, or urinate on the side of the Dewberry building — and it is not OK, when approached by a police officer wanting to help move you to a safer location or to keep you from being a nuisance to others, to become belligerent and to resist being taken into custody due to your own lack of responsibility.
Many of us will experience hardship in life. I myself have experienced addiction and homelessness in my immediate family. However, it would not be OK for me to grab a blanket and set up a “permanent camp” on the Mall. There are places I can sleep for free in Charlottesville without imposing myself on others.
If the City Council will not define and enforce what is inappropriate public conduct and support our hard-working police department, many of us will stop visiting the Mall and will spend our money elsewhere. Businesses will close, and the Mall will become a place few visit.
Let’s act now to preserve the character of this wonderful gift we’ve all been given.
Patrick Taylor
Fluvanna County
