Opinion/Letter: Make 988 a suicide prevention line

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and a field ambassador with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

In 2019 my kind and loving sister died by means of suicide. Her passing derailed our family and her friends. I am so thankful we found a local Shenandoah Valley chapter of the AFSP where we were connected with helpful resources and other advocates that could relate to our experience. Suicide is preventable - more investment in suicide prevention, education, and research will prevent the untimely deaths of thousands of Americans each year. Let us work together to build a culture that's smarter about mental health while saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

ogether, we can help #StopSuicide.

Sara Finn

Harrisonburg