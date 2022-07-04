 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Majority want abortion safe, legal

I am writing in response to the article printed in the June 26 edition of the Daily Progress and titled "Abortion remains divisive after ruling." It is completely irresponsible and, frankly, bad journalism to position abortion as a "divisive" issue. Seven in ten Americans consider abortion to be a decision for the childbearing person and their doctor. Most Americans want safe, legal abortion.

Positioning abortion as a "bothsides" battle is misrepresenting the facts. When journalists and media downplay major impacts of ending abortion - more Americans dying, greater poverty, human rights violations - the public is not afforded the opportunity to understand the harm caused by the end of Roe v. Wade.

Citizens interested in learning more about how media can do better can visit https://www.mediaanddemocracyproject.org/, or on Twitter: @MAD_Democracy and @FixMediaNow.

Liz Russell

Charlottesville

