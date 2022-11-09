Opinion/Letter: Madison School Board did its job

The recent letter to the editor titled “Citizens Oppose Book Restrictions” perhaps should have been titled, “Citizens Oppose the School Board Doing Its Job.”

At issue are the School Board’s decisions on policies to exclude curriculum and library materials that contain “sexually explicit content,” as that term is defined in the Code of Virginia at § 2.2-2827(A).

The only classroom or library materials that would be affected by the School Board’s policies are those that have within them content which fits this definition:

§ 2.2-2827(A). “Sexually explicit content" means (i) any description of or (ii) any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as nudity is defined in § 18.2-390, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as also defined in § 18.2-390, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism."

Why is the School Board only now doing this analysis and passing these “Sexually explicit content" policies? The reason is because the Virginia General Assembly created a new Code section, §22.1-16.8, that told the School Board to start looking at these materials and to create policies regarding them. That law became effective July 1, 2022.

Creating those new policies on school materials with “Sexually explicit content" is one part of the job the School Board is directed to do by the Code of Virginia, but an even more comprehensive task is one that may be a surprise to many of the Madison Eagle’s readers:

§ 22.1-208 Emphasis on moral education. The entire scheme of instruction in the public schools shall emphasize moral education through lessons given by teachers and imparted by appropriate reading selections.

The School Board cannot responsibly obey the law that requires them to “emphasize moral

education” in its “entire scheme of instruction” and at the same time permit “Sexually explicit content" to remain in its curriculum or library materials.

As parents, grandparents, and citizens of Madison County, we support the School Board members for following the law and their conscience and doing the job Madison voters elected them to do.

J. Michael and Nancy Sharman

Reva