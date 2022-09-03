Opinion/Letter: Look for solutions, not blame, for inflation

Should the Democrats really be blamed for higher prices with food, gasoline, and other goods and services? Looking things over one by one, the answer comes up no.

First, gas at the pump. When Russia invaded Ukraine last February, prices spiked because supplies of oil and natural gas were disrupted all around the world, while demand shot up. War will do that. OPEC refused to have its member countries produce more oil, and the multinationals that control oil production here in the U.S. failed to increase output. Instead, they have reaped windfall profits.

Second, food prices. Again, point the finger at Vladimir Putin. Ukraine is a major wheat producer, which it ships from Odessa and other ports. These have been blocked by Russia while crops are destroyed or wither in place.

Here in the U.S., higher gasoline prices make trucking our food supplies more expensive. Higher oil has added to the cost of fertilizer for our farmers.

The pandemic already had disrupted supply chains while our economy was heating up. Now employment is up. More people can travel, so airline tickets are high, The housing shortage has enabled landlords to raise rents. And so on. We have the classic inflation scenario: higher demand, less supply. And most economists agree that forgiveness of some student loans will not affect that ratio.

Higher prices hurt us all. But we should look for real answers instead of letting fear cloud our judgment. Republicans shout “Inflation!” at every turn, but do nothing to help.

Democrats have created solutions and are still working at it. Gas prices already have come down. It’s deeds, not words, that count. Democrats will get my vote in November.

Dolores Dwyer North Garden