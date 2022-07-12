Opinion/Letter: Look for bus drivers among students

Just an idea to help the bus driver situation. When I was in high school in Charlotte, I drove the school bus to pick up Elementary and high school students. That was in my Junior and Senior year. I was trained and tested by the school. I am sure you could find plenty of able students who would love the job and pay and save money as well. The school administration could post a possible opening and see how many students were interested. I am sure you would find students very capable of handling the job and enthusiastic as well!