Opinion/Letter: Local kids say del with guns

We are writing this letter because we are specifically concerned about the shooting that happened in Uvalde because it was the deadliest school shooting since 2012. We want to take action and not forget about it.

In 2019, the United States had almost four times as many murders by guns as any other wealthy country. Roughly 19 million guns were sold legally in the U.S. in 2021. That is not counting the guns that were bought illegally.

We need gun laws to change. So we are asking the people who represent us in Congress to do something.

Dear Senator Warner, Senator Kaine and Representative Good,

We want you to write a bill based on these ideas we have:

* Raise the age requirement for owning a gun.

* Guns may not be concealed.

* No loaded guns in populated spaces, like schools or malls.

* No automatic guns.

* Federal background checks.

* All guns should be registered federally.

The president of Ukraine sent sympathy to our country when they are in the middle of a war! We shouldn’t need sympathy from someone who is in a war now. Guns are for hunting in the woods or part of law enforcement, not for killing innocent people, especially children. Kids shouldn’t have to be scared to go to school.

We believe we should have the right to feel safe everywhere.

Ruthie Wallenborn, 6th grade, Tandem Friends School

Ana Salazar-Gil, 6th grade, Tandem Friends School

Caleb Gilbert-Schroeer, 5th grade, Tandem Friends School

Dhruvi Godhwani, 6th grade, Tandem Friends School

Daniel Blemker, 5th grade, Tandem Friends School

Maeve Donelson, 6th grade, Tandem Friends School

Bryn Shelton-Barnes, 5th grade, Tandem Friends School

Sophie McCaughey, 5th grade, Tandem Friends School

Brendan Shiraishi, 6th grade, Tandem Friends School